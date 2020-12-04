CDX Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $595.00 (CDX)

CDX Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, CDX Network has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One CDX Network token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. CDX Network has a total market capitalization of $42,842.04 and approximately $595.00 worth of CDX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

CDX Network Profile

CDX Network is a token. It launched on August 23rd, 2017. CDX Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,546,000 tokens. The official website for CDX Network is cdxnet.com

CDX Network Token Trading

CDX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

