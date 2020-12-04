Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CLSN opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.