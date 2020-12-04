Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

