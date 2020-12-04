Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,559 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

