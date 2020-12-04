Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,488,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 108,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.26 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

