Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

