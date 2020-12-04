Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.