Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

BSX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

