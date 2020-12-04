Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

