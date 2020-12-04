Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.