Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $323.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

