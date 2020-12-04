Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 13,165 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $235,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 192,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

