Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,589,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.85.

