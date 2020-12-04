Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

