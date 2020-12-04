Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 204 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

PSX stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.