Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

