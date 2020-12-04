Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 30,863 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -230.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

