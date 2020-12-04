Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $499,000.

TPHD stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

