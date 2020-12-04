Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 457 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

