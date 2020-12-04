Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 926 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock worth $162,209,188 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

