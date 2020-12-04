Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.07 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.