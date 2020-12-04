Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 525.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

NYSE PNC opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

