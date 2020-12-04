Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 590 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,278 shares of company stock worth $8,277,897. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $139.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

