Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 308,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $156.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

