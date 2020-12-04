Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 356,390 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 297,349 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.