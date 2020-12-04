Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

