Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $708.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.15.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

