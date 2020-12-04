Cetera Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after buying an additional 138,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE ENB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

