Cetera Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

