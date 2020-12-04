Cetera Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.75 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

