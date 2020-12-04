Cetera Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $205.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

