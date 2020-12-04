Cetera Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

