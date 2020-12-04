Cetera Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $645,307.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,673,868 shares in the company, valued at $389,887,368.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,488 shares of company stock worth $46,879,953 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

Moderna stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.