Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

