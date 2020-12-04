Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 14,007 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.