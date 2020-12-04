Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.