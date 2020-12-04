Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.