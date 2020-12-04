Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock worth $162,209,188. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.