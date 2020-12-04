Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 15,293 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 589.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 203.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $816,000.

GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.

