Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.