Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after acquiring an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after buying an additional 151,380 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

