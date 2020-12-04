Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 172 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $346.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.75 and a 200 day moving average of $329.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

