Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 34 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,132.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,099.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $942.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

