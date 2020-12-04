Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 1,656 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $147,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,966.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,507. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.06. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

