Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 3,621 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.