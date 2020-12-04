Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 4,612 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,850,000 after acquiring an additional 767,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $87.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

