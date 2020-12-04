Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 894.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

MCO opened at $279.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.