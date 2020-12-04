Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,488 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,400.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.