Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,786 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

USB opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

