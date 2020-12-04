Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 703 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

